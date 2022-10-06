A Dozen North Korean Warplanes Buzzed The South Korean Border

The South Korean military scrambled 30 F-15K fighter jets on Thursday (October 6) after 12 North Korean warplanes buzzed the South Korean border as part of a military drill.

The South Korean jets did not engage the warplanes, which included eight fighter jets and four bombers. The stand-off between the two squadrons lasted about an hour.

The fighter jet deployment is the latest provocation from North Korea, following a series of ballistic missile launches.

Last week, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles before Vice President Kamala Harris visited Seoul. The launch coincided with pre-planned military drills between the United States and South Korea.

This week, North Korea continued to fire missiles, including an intermediate-range missile that flew over Japan, sparking concerns that an attack was imminent.

The United States and South Korea responded to those launches by conducting joint military drills. The U.S. also dispatched the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to the region to participate in the exercises.

North Korea also fired off several ballistic missiles on Thursday before it sent the warplanes to the border.