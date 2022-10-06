Harry Styles Thursday Night Chicago Show Moved

By Logan DeLoye

October 6, 2022

Harry Styles Performs On NBC's "Today"
Photo: Getty Images

Due to an unknown band illness, Harry Styles' Love On Tour Thursday night show has been moved to Monday October 10th. According to a Tweet from the United Center, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

"Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info," the Tweet read.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.