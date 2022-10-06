Harry Styles Thursday Night Chicago Show Moved

Due to an unknown band illness, Harry Styles' Love On Tour Thursday night show has been moved to Monday October 10th. According to a Tweet from the United Center, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

"Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info," the Tweet read.