Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

October 6, 2022

Group of latin friends eating mexican food in the restaurant terrace in Mexico Latin America
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.

For those wanting to eat out and be comfy, Cheapism found the "coziest" restaurants in every state. According to the website, the most comfortable restaurant in Florida is Chanta European Cuisine!

The family that runs Chanta opened over two years ago, first starting their business in Romania. They also promise to provide European hospitality and "warmth" alongside their dishes. Here's what writers had to say about the restaurant:

"This family-owned restaurant is so authentic that it's known to close for weeks at a time so the family can go back to Europe. But when Chanta's owners are in town they serve a mean goulash soup; Romanian stew with polenta, cheese, and fried egg; or wiener schnitzel, delivered to charming rough-hewn wooden tables surrounded by brick and leaning wagon wheels. If you're lucky, the comfy chairs directly in front of the fireplace will free up while you visit," writers say.

You can find this restaurant at 113 South Hyde Park Ave. in Tampa.

Check out Cheapism's full list of relaxing dining spots.

