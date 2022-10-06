Kidnapped California Family Of Four Found Dead In Orchard

A California family that was kidnapped at gunpoint on Monday (October 3) from their business was found dead in an orchard in a rural area of Merced County.

A farm worker found the body of eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri near the bodies of her parents, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh.

Investigators took 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgadoin into custody on Tuesday but have not charged him in connection with the abduction or the murders. He tried to take his own life "prior to law enforcement involvement" and was hospitalized.

Authorities said that they believe at least one other person might be involved. They are also working to determine a motive for the murders.

"A whole family wiped out, and we still don't know why," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said.

"The circumstances around this, when we are able to release everything, should anger the hell out of you," Warnke added. "There's a special place in hell for this guy."