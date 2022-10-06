Korn's Jonathan Davis Is Launching A Premium Pet Brand

By Katrina Nattress

October 6, 2022

BUILD Series Presents Korn Discussing Their Newest Studio Album "The Serenity Of Suffering"
Photo: Getty Images North America

Jonathan Davis is launching his own premium pet brand, and of course it's called Freak on a Leash (it'd honestly be a failed opportunity to not name it that). Aside from paying homage to Korn's iconic Follow The Leader hit, the collection boasts custom animal products made with high quality materials. Davis shared the news on social media.

"Be the FIRST to own my new pet brand, Freak on a Leash! These premium products are created for all, paying homage to the horror and rock music we love," he wrote. "This first collection, designed exclusively by me, contains all custom products made with high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon, and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack."

Davis then revealed how fans can be the first to get their hands on the new product. "Freak on a Leash has partnered exclusively with @dannywimmerpresents and @takemehomerescue to announce the brand and give you a sneak peek and the chance to have it before anyone else," he explained. "Merch will be available ONLY at @takemehomerescue tent on Saturday, October 8th. The first 100 fans attending the [Aftershock] festival to purchase Freak On A Leash merch will receive a wristband to meet me in person, from 3-5pm."

"A portion of proceeds sold at the festival, as well as the webstore launch, will be donated to the Take Me Home organization," Davis noted. "The official worldwide launch date is October 28th."

Fans can get more info by visiting the Freak on a Leash official website. See Davis' post below.

Korn
