Machine Drill Operator Accidentally Kills Grandson At Construction Site

A 22-year-old construction worker was killed in a tragic accident caused by his grandfather at a work site in a suburb of Houston, Texas.

Authorities said the worker's grandfather was operating a large machine drill and lowered a boring bit into a hole. The man did not realize that his grandson was in the hole and began to drill.

It is unclear how the young man ended up in the hole.

"We had a drilling operator that appears to have been drilling a hole for construction, and he had his 22-year-old grandson with him and, at some point, the grandson either fell in - we don't know how he got in the hole - but he ended up going in the hole, and he was killed almost instantly," Constable Mark Herman told KPRC.

Herman said that the 22-year-old was killed instantly by the drill bit.

"I don't want to get into the logistics of it, but the drill ended up killing him," Herman said. "It's very tragic and appears to be an accident."

The Spring Fire Rescue Team was dispatched to the site and worked with firefighters from Spring and The Woodlands to shore up the hole so they could safely remove the man's body.

Officials have not released the identity of either man.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident.