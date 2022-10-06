Mass Stabbing Reported On The Las Vegas Strip

Multiple people were stabbed in front of the Wynn Casino in Las Vegas just before noon on Thursday (October 6).

The Las Vegas Police Department said that six people had been stabbed, and one person died. The department said that victims have been hospitalized but did not provide any information about their conditions.

According to KVVU, some of the victims were showgirls who were taking photos with tourists.

The suspect was taken into custody. No further information has been released, and the police department said the investigation remains ongoing.

They advised that nearby roads are closed and asked the public to avoid the area.

Witnesses told KTNV that the stabbings occurred at multiple locations. One person said they saw one of the injured victims on the ground near the shops at the Fashion Show Mall, which is across the street from the Wynn.

Another witness said that he saw a woman covered in blood running across a pedestrian bridge that crosses over Las Vegas Blvd. to help another injured victim.

This is a breaking story. Check back for the latest updates.