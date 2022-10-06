Mass Stabbing Reported On The Las Vegas Strip

By Bill Galluccio

October 6, 2022

Aerial view of Las Vegas Strip at night in Nevada
Photo: Getty Images

Multiple people were stabbed in front of the Wynn Casino in Las Vegas just before noon on Thursday (October 6).

The Las Vegas Police Department said that six people had been stabbed, and one person died. The department said that victims have been hospitalized but did not provide any information about their conditions.

According to KVVU, some of the victims were showgirls who were taking photos with tourists.

The suspect was taken into custody. No further information has been released, and the police department said the investigation remains ongoing.

They advised that nearby roads are closed and asked the public to avoid the area.

Witnesses told KTNV that the stabbings occurred at multiple locations. One person said they saw one of the injured victims on the ground near the shops at the Fashion Show Mall, which is across the street from the Wynn.

Another witness said that he saw a woman covered in blood running across a pedestrian bridge that crosses over Las Vegas Blvd. to help another injured victim.

This is a breaking story. Check back for the latest updates. 

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.