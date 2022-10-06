Police Engage Active Shooter Barricaded In Michigan Hotel

By Bill Galluccio

October 6, 2022

Swat officers aiming guns
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Dearborn, Michigan, responded to reports of an active shooter near a Hampton Inn on Thursday (October 6) afternoon.

The Michigan State Police said that at least one person was shot, and the suspect barricaded themselves on the third floor of the hotel. They advised people to stay away from the area as the suspect continued to fire at officers.

The shooter is reportedly armed with a long gun.

"There are still shots being fired by the suspect. Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel. Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public," the department tweeted.

Police said they are negotiating with the suspect and hope to end the standoff peacefully.

Officials said that one victim had been transported to the hospital but did not release information about their condition.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a dispute over money.

This is a breaking story. Check back for the latest updates...

