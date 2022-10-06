Styles P Announces His Retirement As A Solo Artist

"I say this with a deeper over standing of self and evaluating the status of my own mental health," Styles wrote in his caption. "I have noticed I have become less spiritually healthy than I used to be . I believe I have run myself down a tad bit over the past few years. Being a super hard working emcee and a health advocate. For one, I’m not really that great at multi tasking it’s actually my drive that keeps me going and that slack falls back on my family, business partners and co workers. I thought about it harder and came to the conclusion that I need to walk away from my solo career period (I think I gave y’all enough). I will just do LOX s**t and a feature here and there if it moves me."



Styles P dropped his debut solo album A Gangster and a Gentleman back in 2002 with his debut single "Good Times." Since then, he's delivered 13 studio albums and six collaborative LP's with DJ Green Lantern, Curren$y, Talib Kweli, Berner, Dave East and Havoc. Last year, He dropped off Ghosting and his joint effort with Havoc Wreckage Manner.



In addition to his solo career, he's also stepping away from Juices For Life as an owner and co-founder. Styles launched the juice bar with Jadakiss back in 2011.



"I’ve realized I slacked and never adequately traveled to the juices bk location , the fordham location and barely go to the Tremont location," Styles said. "This isn’t fair to my partners nor is it inspirational to the youth that are watching. It’s also not fair to myself to be honest with you . For that I apologize. As a result, I am stepping away from @juicesforlife as a co founder and owner . I believe, Rather I know , the people are In good hands with my partners and brothers they have the same passion and drive and care for the people as I do .. so y’all good."

