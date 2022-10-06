Ty Dolla $ign & Mustard Announce Joint Album, Drop New Song With Lil Durk
By Tony M. Centeno
October 6, 2022
Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard are reuniting for a brand new joint album and they've already delivered their project's first single.
On Wednesday, October 5, the "Paranoid" duo revealed their plans to drop their new collaborative LP. They haven't confirmed the album's title or its release date just yet. To make the announcement more exciting, Ty and Mustard also shared the first single from the album "My Friends" featuring Lil Durk. The uplifting record allows Ty and Durk to boast about their respective crews and show their appreciation for the ones who stick by their side no matter what.
“Every time my brother Mustard and I link up, we make history; ”Paranoid,” “Or Nah” and now “My Friends," Ty Dolla $ign said about the new song. "What’s success and fortune if you ain’t getting it with your day ones? Big shout out to Durk for being a part of this song.”
Ty Dolla $ign has been booked and busy since he dropped his third studio album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign in 2020. Last year, the California crooner teamed up with dvsn for their joint album Cheers to the Best Memories. Afterward, he released tracks with Joyner Lucas, Dr. Dre and Wiz Khalifa. He recently connected with Kid Cudi for his single "Willing To Trust" off his Entergalactic album. He also stars in the Netflix film based on Cudi's album.
Meanwhile, Mustard has been busy working with Vince Staples, Quavo, 21 Savage and more on various tracks over the past few years. This will be Mustard's first full-length project since he dropped Perfect Ten in 2019.
“We’ve been doing this for more than a decade now and it’s always special when me and Ty link," Mustard said.
Listen to "My Friends" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE