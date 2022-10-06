Ty Dolla $ign & Mustard Announce Joint Album, Drop New Song With Lil Durk

Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard are reuniting for a brand new joint album and they've already delivered their project's first single.



On Wednesday, October 5, the "Paranoid" duo revealed their plans to drop their new collaborative LP. They haven't confirmed the album's title or its release date just yet. To make the announcement more exciting, Ty and Mustard also shared the first single from the album "My Friends" featuring Lil Durk. The uplifting record allows Ty and Durk to boast about their respective crews and show their appreciation for the ones who stick by their side no matter what.