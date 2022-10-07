Easter Island Statues Suffer 'Irreparable Damage' Caused By Forest Fire

Some of the famed "Moai" statues on Easter Island suffered "irreparable damage" after a forest fire tore through Rapa Nui Natural Park.

The fire burned nearly 250 acres, charring at least 30 of the 13-foot oversized heads in the area. There are over 1,000 statues scattered throughout the entire park.

The statues were carved over 500 years ago by a Polynesian tribe and are considered sacred.

In a Facebook post including photos of the damaged statues, Ariki Tepano, director of the Ma'u Henua community in charge of the management and maintenance of the park, said that the "moai are totally charred and you can see the effect of the fire upon them."