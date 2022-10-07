Joey Ramone's Estate Sells Music Publishing For Millions Of Dollars

Joey Ramone's estate has sold his music publishing for $10 million. According to Rolling Stone, the deal was part of a larger partnership between independent publisher Primary Wave Music and investment company Brookfield Asset Management worth $2 billion. Primary Wave Muisc also secured non-exclusive rights to use Ramone’s name and likeness in the deal.

“I’m happy to welcome Primary Wave as partners in my brother’s interests in Ramones,” Joey Ramone’s brother Mitchel Hyman said in a statement. “I’m thoroughly convinced of their eagerness to perpetuate his legacy, and their sincerity about doing it in a way that will never compromise his credibility. I, very much, am looking forward to working with them.”

“Joey Ramone was a total original—his songwriting, style, and voice are all undeniably unique and immediately recognizable still today,” Lexi Todd, VP, Business Affairs & Legal at Primary Wave Music, said in a statement. “A counterculture icon and prime mover of punk rock, Ramones demonstrated first-hand the power of music in influencing culture and built a foundation that has influenced decades of musicians.”

Joey was the lead singer and founding member of Ramones. He co-wrote some of the band's most well-known songs including “I Wanna Be Sedated,” “Judy Is a Punk,” “Beat on the Brat,” "Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio?" and “Rock n’ Roll High School.” After his death in 2001, a pair of posthumous solo albums were also released.