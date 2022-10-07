This Is Colorado's Richest Billionaire

By Zuri Anderson

October 7, 2022

The annual stock show parade heads up 17th ave in Denver, CO
Photo: Getty Images

Americans are constantly exposed to the affluent lives of celebrities and public figures, then there are those at the top of the top 1%: billionaires. While they may be concentrated in certain states, like New York, California, and Texas, these super-rich individuals can be found in every state.

For those curious about the ultra-wealthy, Stacker pinpointed the richest billionaires in every state, including Colorado. According to the website, researchers "compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Colorado, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 12 billionaires" in the state.

Philip Anschutz is the richest billionaire in the Centennial State, the report states. This businessman has his hand in many companies and industries, including newspapers, railroads, energy, real estate, and much more. He has a residence in Denver, and his net worth is $11 billion.

Here are the top 10 richest billionaires in Colorado, according to the study:

  1. Philip Anschutz ($11 billion net worth)
  2. John Malone ($9.6 billion)
  3. Charles Ergen ($4.8 billion)
  4. Mark Stevens ($3.8 billion)
  5. James Leprino ($2.8 billion)
  6. Pat Stryker ($2.6 billion)
  7. Kenneth Tuchman ($2.1 billion)
  8. William MacMillan ($2.3 billion)
  9. Cargill MacMillan III ($1.3 billion)

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.

