This Is Florida's Richest Billionaire

Americans are constantly exposed to the affluent lives of celebrities and public figures, then there are those at the top of the top 1%: billionaires. While they may be concentrated in certain states, like New York, California, and Texas, these super-rich individuals can be found in every state.

For those curious about the ultra-wealthy, Stacker pinpointed the richest billionaires in every state, including Florida. According to the website, researchers "compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Florida, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 76 billionaires" in the state.

Interactive Brokers founder and chairman Thomas Peterffy is the richest billionaire in the Sunshine State, the report states. Originally born in Hungary, Peterffy emigrated to the U.S. with his family in 1965. He started off as an architectural draftsman before starting a multinational brokerage firm.

Here are the top 10 richest billionaires in Florida, according to the study:

Thomas Peterffy ($21 billion net worth) Carl Icahn ($17.6 billion net worth) David Tepper ($17.3 billion net worth) Shahid Khan ($11.2 billion net worth) Orlando Bravo ($7.9 billion net worth) Paul Tudor Jones II ($7.5 billion net worth) Jeff Greene ($7.2 billion net worth) Jude Reyes ($7 billion net worth) J. Christopher Reyes ($7 billion net worth) Terrence Pegula ($6.7 billion net worth)

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.