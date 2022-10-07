This Is Washington State's Richest Billionaire

Americans are constantly exposed to the affluent lives of celebrities and public figures, then there are those at the top of the top 1%: billionaires. While they may be concentrated in certain states, like New York, California, and Texas, these super-rich individuals can be found in every state.

For those curious about the ultra-wealthy, Stacker pinpointed the richest billionaires in every state, including Washington. According to the website, researchers "compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Washington, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 14 billionaires" in the state.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the richest billionaire in the Evergreen State, the report states. The competition was hot here since Seattle is the headquarters for worldwide brands like Microsoft, Starbucks, and more iconic companies.

Regardless, Bezos came out on top with a net worth of $136.9 billion. He currently resides in Seattle. The businessman stepped down from his longtime position as Amazon's CEO on July 5, 2021. He still serves as an executive chairman.

Here are the top 10 richest billionaires in Washington, according to the study:

Jeff Bezos ($136.9 billion net worth) Bill Gates ($106 billion net worth) Steve Ballmer ($82 billion net worth) MacKenzie Scott ($37.3 billion net worth) Melinda French Gates ($6.3 billion net worth) Charles Simonyi ($5.3 billion net worth) Gabe Newell ($3.9 billion net worth) Howard Schultz ($3.4 billion net worth) James Jannard ($2.7 billion net worth) Orion Hindawi ($2 billion net worth)

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.