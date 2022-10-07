WATCH: Daycare Workers In 'Scream' Masks Leave Terrified Toddlers In Tears

A daycare center in Mississippi is under investigation after disturbing videos showed two staff members scaring young children while wearing a mask made popular by the horror movie Scream.

The videos showed two masked teachers running around the classroom, laughing as the terrified toddlers screamed and cried.

The workers appear to be doing it to punish the toddlers who were misbehaving. In one of the videos, one of the workers can be heard telling her masked co-worker to avoid the kids who have "been good."

Sheila Sanders, the owner of Lil' Blessings Child Care & Learning Center, told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that the two employees have been fired.

She said she was unaware of the videos until Wednesday (October 5).

"The people that did those acts are no longer with us. They were fired. I wasn't here at the time and wasn't aware they were doing that. I don't condone that and never have. I just want to say it's been taken care of," Sanders told the paper.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook told WCBI that his office has seen the videos and is investigating the incident.