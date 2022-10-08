Michigan Coach Hospitalized After Suffering Seizure On The Sidelines

University of Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field on a stretcher after suffering a seizure on the sideline during the Wolverines' game against Indiana.

Hart collapsed to the ground just after Indiana made an extra point to tie the score at 7 with 4:57 left in the first quarter.

The game was halted for about five minutes while paramedics attended to Hart and loaded him onto a stretcher. Many Michigan players took a knee on the field, whiles others went to check on him as he was carted off the field.

Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were visibly shaken after seeing their coach on the stretcher and were consoled by other coaches.

"Coach Mike Hart has left Memorial Stadium in an ambulance for further evaluation with his wife by his side, and he was alert on the stretcher, giving the thumbs up," Fox sideline reporter Jenny Taft said during the broadcast.

Hart contacted the team at halftime to say that he was doing well and was undergoing more tests.

After entering the half tied at 10, Michigan scored two touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to take a 24-10 lead with eight minutes left.