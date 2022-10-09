Eddie Vedder just closed out a small run of solo shows with his all-star backing band the Earthlings, and during the last show at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas, they tested out a cover they've never played before: The Cure's "Just Like Heaven."

Before diving into the song, the Pearl Jam frontman reminisced about the "wild" dance parties he and his wife Jill would have during lockdown. “I will always have great memories of those incredible dance parties,” he said. “The kids would come in and check on us and kind of get embarrassed and have to leave. But we had a f**kin’ blast… We ended up getting disco lights and smoke machines. This song is one of the ones that we would play. We’ve never played it before — we only played it about an hour ago right before we came out, but we’re gonna try it now.”

This was one of several covers Vedder treated fans to, including hits from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, The Beatles, The Who, George Harrison, Prince, Neil Young, and of course, Pearl Jam. (He also played Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike.") Watch fan-shot footage of the cover below and see the full setlist here.