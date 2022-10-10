If you got the opportunity to talk to Fat Joe, what would you say to him about the record to really convince him that this is the one?



I would just tell him what I just told you. I love what he's done for Hip-Hop culture. I don't think he's recognized enough for the role that he's played, not only as an artist, but as an A&R. He's brought us some of the most undeniable records. He'll bring us an undeniable record like once every five years. Who else really has a track record like that? Since the ‘90s he was part of legendary groups like D.I.T.C. He gave us Pun and Terror Squad. Joe's a legend and I feel like there are a couple of Hip-Hop legends that are not really given the credit they deserve. Not to say that people don't respect them, but I feel like they should be, if you were gonna put build a Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore I would argue that people would have a tendency to overlook somebody like a Fat Joe or like a Busta Rhymes, for example. But those artists are people who deserve that recognition. They're legends and they made undeniable bodies of work for decades. They introduced us to so much.



What’s next after “Creep Wit Me”? Is it just single or part of a project that's gonna come out?



We're dropping a record to follow called “Green Cards,” which is not what it sounds like. It's not political. It's just the hook is “We turn green cards into black cards.” It's hard, bro. This s**t is stupid hard. We got that s**t dropping. I got a mixtape that I'm doing with the Coyotes from out here and also this kid Doman from Houston. It's all gonna lead up to a follow up to a mixtape I did a couple years ago with Billionaire Boys Club called Breaking Point. All these records are gonna lead up to that.



Now you’ve been out in L.A. for a minute, but you're originally from New York. You've always managed to remain surrounded by a Latin population in some way. How has your Latin roots influenced your career?



People look at me and I think they might be confused sometimes depending on like what type of Latino you're used to seeing. But when you see my name, there's really no room for you to think anything else. I remember there were moments for years where certain DJs like wouldn't play my records on big radio stations because they felt like they were introducing a salsero, which is funny, but it's also kind of f**ked up. My music has always been about authenticity and like being honest, you know? So I always wanted to use my real name. When I was like in high school, I had like a rap name, but when I started to pursue things seriously, I felt like to stay true to like what it was that I represented. I had to be myself. I think as far as like the Latin influence in my music it's just totally inevitable just because of my name.



One thing I've noticed recently, like as Latin music has blown up, like with Reggaeton and Latin trap is people love Spanish music but they don't like American-born Spanish music. We’re a huge demographic. The people that listen to Bad Bunny, they listen to Drake, but there's not the same representation in the Hip-Hop space. I think I represent something in the music space that is still new. I think we're still trying to figure out on my end what the best way to present that to larger audiences as I grow.



You’ve catered to English-speaking Hip-Hop heads for the most part, but you've also cut some Spanish records in your time too. You dropped “Vamanos” in 2017 and you also had “No Me Quieres” last year. What inspired you to cut those records?



I've always done records in Spanglish. One of my favorite things that JAY-Z did was "Hola Hovito." That f**king record's hard. Latinos are a big part of Hip-Hop culture and we've kind of been excluded from the narrative in many ways. Hip-Hop started in the Bronx and its very Black but it was also a very Spanish community. I'm not trying to co-op Black culture or take any of the creation away from Black people at all, but we were also there in the beginning since day one. Eventually, I think history's gonna look favorably upon artists like me, Joell Ortiz, Bodega Bamz, Big Pun and Fat Joe for being as vocal as we were, and a lot of them are more vocal than I am, but for being as vocal as we were about making sure that we represented for our communities.



I feel you on that. You guys represent a niche in Hip-Hop that’s great in its own way, but definitely slept on. Recently there's been an ongoing debate about Latinos role in the creation of Hip-Hop, especially after Fat Joe’s argument went viral. What do you think about it?



Well, I mean, I think it's a very nuanced argument because a lot of Latin culture is Afro Latin, right? So you have like Puerto Rican culture, Dominican culture… they're diaspora people so they have African blood. I think when you talk about like the racial origins of music that comes from a cultural melting pot where people already have ambiguous racial identities, it's not the easiest to navigate that conversation. I think there's definitely credence to what Fat Joe said for sure. You know, I think Latinos were there, whether or not they were diaspora or not, that's another conversation.



What would you say would be your Mount Rushmore of Latinos in Hip-Hop?



Joe, Pun obviously. Cuban Link. I would also throw in a Joel Ortiz. If you say Joell, then you gotta say The Beatnuts. You gotta say Bamz, you gotta say people like some of the cats Texas that are killing it, that are Mexican. There's cats out here on the west coast too. B-Real for sure too.

