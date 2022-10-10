Iggy Azalea Responds To Backlash Over Working With Tory Lanez
By Tony M. Centeno
October 10, 2022
Iggy Azalea has new project in the works with Tory Lanez. After some fans expressed their opinions on the upcoming collaboration, Azalea emphasized that she's not entertaining any debates about her decision.
On Monday, October 10, The Breakfast Club discussed Iggy Azalea's plans for her forthcoming album with the Canadian artist. The controversial artist recently took to Twitter and announced that he'll be executively producing Azalea's new album. Following his announcement, several fans questioned why he chose to work with the Australian rapper. Eventually, Azalea began to see similar feedback in her own mentions. That's when she decided to shut down the haters.
“You’re all very welcome to speak your opinion freely about me… just as long as we all have an understanding: you are having a monologue & not a discussion with me – because (respectfully) my bills remain paid without your two cents,” Azalea tweeted with some positive emojis.
It's been over a year since Iggy Azalea released her third album The End Of An Era. She's currently performing around the country for Pitbull's Can't Stop Us Now Tour with Sean Paul so there's no word on when she and the Sorry 4 What singer will begin working on the album. Nonetheless, Lanez is clearly excited about working with her.
“She has 65 MILLION RECORDS SOLD …. COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT ….. And went DIAMOND CERTIFIED with her FIRST RECORD …… WHY NOT IGGY ?” Tory tweeted.
Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about their new collaboration above.