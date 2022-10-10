iPhone 14s Reportedly Calling 911 When People Are Riding Roller Coasters

Several people across the country have reported that their iPhone 14 called 911 while they were riding roller coasters, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8, which both went on sale in September, offer a crash detection feature that automatically calls 911 and sends a text message to people in your contact list if it detects you have been in a car accident.

Unfortunately, it seems the feature will also activate when there isn't an emergency.

The Warren County Communications Center said it has received at least six automated 911 calls from people at Kings Island amusement park in Cincinnati, Ohio since the new iPhone was released.

Authorities have received similar calls from people riding the Joker roller coaster at Six Flags Great America near Chicago.

The messages all say the same thing:

"The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone."

While the new feature will likely save lives and help first responders get to a crash scene quickly, the false alarms can cause headaches for law enforcement because they must send units to check out the reports.

The easiest way to avoid a false alarm is to leave your phone and watch behind when riding a roller coaster. You can also set them both to airplane mode so they won't be able to dial 911.