Mac Miller Posthumously Appears On Robert Glasper's New Song
By Tony M. Centeno
October 10, 2022
Robert Glasper returns with a brand new song featuring the late Mac Miller.
On Monday, October 10, the 4x Grammy and Emmy award winner released the first single from his Black Radio III: Supreme Edition. The song, called "Therapy pt. 2," contains two fresh verses from Mac over melodic piano keys and smooth drums. Glasper produced the track along with Curtis Jews for the deluxe edition of his 11th studio album, which is scheduled to drop on Friday. The extended version of Black Radio III will feature new collaborations with Estelle, Luke James, Bilal, and more.
“I was working with my friend," Glasper said in a statement about the song. "We were just finishing up this specific beat. I immediately sent it to him, and literally within an hour he sent me back that track. Everything was on there—both verses the choruses—and you could tell it was not something that he had written before. He sang the chord changes. You can tell he really came up with that in the moment.”
The third installment of Glasper's album series dropped back in February nearly 10 years to the day since the first Black Radio was released. Black Radio III features a slew of Hip-Hop and R&B icons like Killer Mike, Posdnuos of De La Soul, Q-Tip, Common, Big K.R.I.T., D Smoke, H.E.R., Lalah Hathaway, BJ The Chicago Kid, Musiq Soulchild, Ty Dolla $ign, Jennifer Hudson, India.Arie and plenty more. As far as Glasper and Miller, both musicians have worked with each other in the past. In 2016, Glasper contributed his pen and piano to Miller's "God Is Fair, Sexy Nasty" featuring Kendrick Lamar off his fourth LP The Divine Feminine.
"We're honored to support in sharing this beautiful song that Malcolm and Robert Glasper created together," Mac Miller's estate said in a statement. "The song is a reflection of the special friendship and musical gifts the two shared."
Look out for Black Radio III: Supreme Edition available everywhere on October 14. Listen to Mac Miller on Robert Glasper's "Therapy pt. 2" below.