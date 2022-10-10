Mac Miller Posthumously Appears On Robert Glasper's New Song

Robert Glasper returns with a brand new song featuring the late Mac Miller.



On Monday, October 10, the 4x Grammy and Emmy award winner released the first single from his Black Radio III: Supreme Edition. The song, called "Therapy pt. 2," contains two fresh verses from Mac over melodic piano keys and smooth drums. Glasper produced the track along with Curtis Jews for the deluxe edition of his 11th studio album, which is scheduled to drop on Friday. The extended version of Black Radio III will feature new collaborations with Estelle, Luke James, Bilal, and more.