Panthers Make Decision On Matt Rhule's Future

The Carolina Panthers announced the termination of head coach Matt Rhule in a news release shared on their official website Monday (October 10) morning.

Rhule, 47, who was hired by the Panthers in 2020 after three seasons as head coach of the Baylor Bears, finishes his career in Carolina with an 11-27 record (.289 winning percentage), which includes a 1-4 start to the 2022 season.

Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will take over as interim coach for the remainder of the 2022 season, the team confirmed.

Wilks, 53, went 3-13 during his lone season as an NFL head coach for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. The Charlotte native had previously worked as a Panthers assistant from 2012 to 2017 prior to his stint with the Cardinals and returned to Carolina this past offseason.