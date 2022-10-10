Russia Launches Strikes Across Ukraine In Response To Crimea Bridge Attack

Russia launched a major counter-attack in response to the bombing of a bridge connecting Crimea and Russia over the weekend. Missiles rained down in Kyiv and several other cities across Ukraine, leaving more than a dozen people dead and over100 people injured.

The strikes killed at least five people in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and left at least 51 injured, NBC News reported. The strikes also left at least 11 people dead and at least 64 wounded in other regions of the country.

The barrage of missile and rocket strikes marked the largest Russian attack in Ukraine since the early days of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strikes targeted energy facilities and civilian infrastructure in a video on Telegram.

"They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system. They are incorrigible," Zelenskyy said in the post.

"The second target is people. Such a time and such goals were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible," he added.

According to CNN, one of the rockets struck a children's playground in Kyiv. Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, shared several photos and videos of the aftermath on Twitter.