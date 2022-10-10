A 17-year-old fell to their death while hiking in Washington state over the weekend, according to KING 5.

The King County Sheriff's Office says the teenager was hiking on Denny Creek Trailhead on Saturday (October 8) when they slipped at Keekwulee Falls, potentially plunging dozens of feet. He reportedly died from his injuries.

Officials got a call around 8 a.m. about the fallen hiker. KCSO's Search and Rescue and its Major Crimes Unit also responded to the scene. Authorities don't suspect any foul play.

Officials haven't released the victim's identity as of Monday afternoon (October 10). Visitors were stunned by news of the young hiker's death.

"Treat every decision with care when you're out in the wild because yeah you could make a mistake, you could slip, you could fall, there's always the opportunity to get hurt and yeah this obviously a terrible thing to happen," Paul Otteni told reporters.

Keekwulee Falls is described as "a stunning viewpoint that is easily accessible" by the Washington Trails Assocation.

Other tragic incidents have happened in Washington state recently. A Minnesota man dove from a steep cliff into a popular watering hole in Olympic National Park, but ended up losng his life. Then, there was a man who was crushed by a tree while camping in Olympic National Forest.