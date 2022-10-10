This Is Florida's Most Notorious Serial Killer

True crime is a hot topic right now, whether you're watching a documentary, listening to a podcast, or getting the quick facts from a YouTube video. People are always mesmerized by what makes murderers and serial killers tick, and how they nearly get away with their despicable deeds. For those fascinated by these high-profile criminals, Insider revealed the most notorious serial killers in every state.

"As early as the 1800s, the United States has seen killers who murdered on a massive scale. Since then, the country has become captivated with true crime, particularly serial killers," writers say.

According to the website, Florida's most infamous murderer is the Babysitter from Hell: Christine Falling!

"While Florida has seen the likes of Aileen Wuornos and Ted Bundy, one unknown serial killer makes this list for her brutality. Christine Falling became known as the 'Babysitter from Hell' when she choked and killed five children in the early '80s, including an 8-month-old baby. She was just 19 years old when she murdered the children.

She pled guilty and said she killed the children she babysat for because she had to satisfy a sudden urge to choke them, according to The New York Times. She was sentenced to life in prison and is still there to this day."

You can check out the full list on Insider's website.