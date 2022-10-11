5 Eerie Abandoned Places In Texas For A Spooky Fall Adventure

Abandoned buildings can be a portal to the past with remnants of times gone by scattered among broken windows and tattered walls. The quiet, empty spaces of these once-populated places create a creepy atmosphere that is not for the faint of heart.

Here are some of the creepiest abandoned places in Texas:

Patient Buildings at Terrell State Hospital in Terrell

Terrell State Hospital was first known as the "North Texas Lunatic Asylum," but was renamed in 1888 to "North Texas Hospital for the Insane." The facility found its permanent name, "Terrell State Hospital," in 1925. Some of the original patient buildings have been abandoned since 1985 and were once the home of adolescent psychiatric patients. The walls are donned with peeling yellow paint, and faded images of Winnie the Pooh are plastered in of the eerie rooms. Many horror stories have circulated for decades about the institution.

(1200 E Brin St, Terrell)

Rowlett Creek Bridge

The bridge over Rowlett Creek was constructed in 1914. It is not currently in use, but was once used by Houston and Texas Central Railway, Southern and Pacific Railroad, and Texas and New Orleans Railroad. The abandoned bridge shows the evidence and rich history of a once-booming industry.

(Plano, Collin County)

Bexar County Juvenile Home for Boys

The Bexar County Juvenile Home for Boys was built in 1915 and was most popularly known as "the poor farm," replacing the older "poor farm" from the 1860s. This place had a large reputation for cruelty and eventually became the location for the juvenile home. It is rumored that the grounds are extremely haunted by past residents. It was abandoned years later for asbestos.

(Southton Road & Farm Road)

Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells

Baker Hotel opened in 1929 and was famous for its mineral waters and their purported restorative powers. The owner of the hotel died in 1967 in one of the hotel suites, and it closed for good five years later. Now, the hotel is set to open once again to guest in late 2022.

(100 Ne 1st Ave in Mineral Wells)

School Auditorium in Premont

This abandoned school auditorium is located right next to the abandoned Premont Primary School which closed well over a decade ago after inspections found the presence of flame retardant asbestos. The high cost of repair forced the school to shut down for good. The eerie auditorium has been tagged with graffiti and shows the signs of aging.

(Premont)