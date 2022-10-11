Diddy Starts 'Gotta Move On' Freestyle Challenge After Fabolous Drops Remix

After Fab released his version, Diddy took to Instagram to issue a formal challenge to all artists.



"My whole thing is I’m a platform. I’m a platform of flyness,” Diddy said in a video. “So right now, I’ma set off this open verse challenge. Because I know there’s a lot of MCs that’s out there that actually rap. So it’s an open verse challenge to see who can muthaf**kin’ spit the best 24... or if you only got 16 then you can do that... but if it ain’t up to par of Fab then you don’t get with the winnings.”



Watch Diddy launch the "Gotta Move On" challenge below.