Dozens Of Children Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak At Daycare

Over two dozen adults and children had to be rushed to the hospital because of a carbon monoxide leak at a daycare center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday (October 11) morning.

Parademics were dispatched to Happy Smiles Learning Center after receiving a 911 call about an unconscious child. When they arrived at the daycare center, their carbon monoxide detectors started going off.

As officers began to evacuate the building, they noticed several other people showing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, prompting a massive emergency response.

According to WFMZ, every ambulance in Allentown was called to the scene.

Officials declared it a level 1 mass casualty incident, as 27 people had to be rushed to four hospitals in the area.

All of the patients are listed in stable condition and are expected to be okay.

Another daycare center in the neighborhood opened its doors for those who did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation, and utility crews are working to determine the cause of the leak.