Kaley Cuoco Expecting First Child With Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond Blessed'

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are having a baby!

The Big Bang Theory star announced on Instagram on Tuesday (October 11) that she is pregnant with a baby girl. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" she wrote in the caption. She included photos of her and her beau seemingly at a gender reveal for their baby, Polaroids of pregnancy tests and a few adorable onesies.

Tom also shared photos on his social media account of him kissing Kaley as they drank from mugs with the words "papa bear" and "mama bear" on them. "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️," he wrote.