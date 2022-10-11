Kaley Cuoco Expecting First Child With Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond Blessed'

By Dani Medina

October 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are having a baby!

The Big Bang Theory star announced on Instagram on Tuesday (October 11) that she is pregnant with a baby girl. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" she wrote in the caption. She included photos of her and her beau seemingly at a gender reveal for their baby, Polaroids of pregnancy tests and a few adorable onesies.

Tom also shared photos on his social media account of him kissing Kaley as they drank from mugs with the words "papa bear" and "mama bear" on them. "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️," he wrote.

This marks the first child for both Cuoco and the Ozark actor. The couple first met in April at the Ozark premiere after being set up by their manager, according to E! News. "I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him. We're ready to build a life together," Cuoco told USA TODAY in May.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.