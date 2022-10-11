Kendrick Lamar Opens Up About 'Tough' Journey To Create His Latest Album
By Tony M. Centeno
October 11, 2022
Kendrick Lamar is providing more context behind the extensive creative process behind his new album.
In a new interview W Magazine published on Tuesday, October 11, the "Silent Hill" rapper shed new light on how he came up with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Lamar describes how the album is a culmination of things he's written in the past that are "just now seeing daylight." He explains that his latest collection of songs is the product his overall growth as an artist and a human being. He also reveals how difficult it was to be completely transparent about everything going on in his life on the album.
“I’m a private person; it was tough for me,” Kendrick admitted.
After revealing some of his family found out about his views at the same time the entire world did, he said, "The reason why I had to make that decision, whether they was for or against it, I just didn’t want the influence. I could have cut corners and got flashy with it and worded my words a certain way—nah, I had to be in the rawest, truest form I could possibly be in order for it to be freeing for me, in order for me to have a different outlook and the perspective on people I’m talking to. I had to reap whatever consequences came behind that, and also be compassionate and show empathy if they were hurt by it.”
Lamar also explained how his newfound role as a dad played a role. The father of two shared that his children truly helped transform him. When it came time to wrap up the album, the pgLang co-founder said he actually questioned whether or not to release the project. At that point, he looked to his kids who gave him all the motivation he needed.
“When I got to completion and I said, ‘I may or may not put this out; I’m not going to put this out; it’s way too much,’ I thought about my children,” he said. “I thought about when they turn 21, or they’re older in life, and when I got grandchildren, or if I’m long gone—this can be a prerequisite of how to cope. That’s the beauty of it for me.”
