“I’m a private person; it was tough for me,” Kendrick admitted.



After revealing some of his family found out about his views at the same time the entire world did, he said, "The reason why I had to make that decision, whether they was for or against it, I just didn’t want the influence. I could have cut corners and got flashy with it and worded my words a certain way—nah, I had to be in the rawest, truest form I could possibly be in order for it to be freeing for me, in order for me to have a different outlook and the perspective on people I’m talking to. I had to reap whatever consequences came behind that, and also be compassionate and show empathy if they were hurt by it.”



Lamar also explained how his newfound role as a dad played a role. The father of two shared that his children truly helped transform him. When it came time to wrap up the album, the pgLang co-founder said he actually questioned whether or not to release the project. At that point, he looked to his kids who gave him all the motivation he needed.



“When I got to completion and I said, ‘I may or may not put this out; I’m not going to put this out; it’s way too much,’ I thought about my children,” he said. “I thought about when they turn 21, or they’re older in life, and when I got grandchildren, or if I’m long gone—this can be a prerequisite of how to cope. That’s the beauty of it for me.”



