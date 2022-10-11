'Murder, She Wrote' Star Angela Lansbury Dead At 96

Star of stage, screen and television Angela Lansbury has died. She was 96.

The Murder, She Wrote star died "peacefully in her sleep" at her home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday (October 11), her family wrote in a statement obtained by People. Lansbury would have turned 97 in five days.

"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined," the statement continued.

Lansbury, who was born in London in 1925, was known for her role as the voice of "Mrs. Potts" in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and her leading role in Mame on Broadway. She won five Tony awards throughout her career for her performances in Mame, Dear World, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd and Blithe Spirit, Page Six reports. She also earned 12 Emmy nominations and won four Golden Globes for her role as "Jessica Fletcher" in Murder, She Wrote.

"I always say there are two things in life that I know how to do – one is to keep house and the other one is to act," Lansbury said in 2014. "And acting usually takes precedence, so the place is a bit messy at times.”