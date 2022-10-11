Neonatal Nurse Accused Of Killing 7 Babies, Attempting To Kill 10 Others

By Bill Galluccio

October 11, 2022

The doctor's hands in rubber gloves are holding the small fingers of a newborn baby who is lying in the medical box.
Photo: Getty Images

Shocking details were revealed during the trial of a neonatal nurse from the United Kingdom who is accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill ten others.

Prosecutors said that Lucy Letby, 32, injected insulin or air into the bloodstream of the babies. In one instance, she tried to kill the same newborn on three separate occasions.

Officials noticed an increase in infant deaths at the hospital in 2015. An investigation revealed that Letby, who was described as a "constant, malevolent presence," was on duty when most of the deaths occurred.

"Lucy Letby was on duty when both were poisoned, and we allege she was the poisoner," prosecutor Nick Johnson told jurors. "There's a very restricted number of people who could have been the poisoner because entry to a neonatal unit is closely restricted."

According to The Guardian, the mother of one of the children walked in on Letby as he attempted to kill her child. The young boy was bleeding from the mouth, but Letby dismissed her concerns, saying: "Trust me, I'm a nurse."

Less than five hours later, the infant boy was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed that he died as a result of gas injected into his bloodstream.

Lebty pleaded not guilty to seven counts of murder and 15 counts of attempted murder. Her trial could last up to six months.

