This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Washington

Spooky season is upon us, which means ghost tours, haunted houses, and creepy parties. Some of the most frightening experiences come from real places with chilling stories. Every state has histories of abandoned homes, desolate hospitals, murder sites, ghost towns, and other spine-chilling locales. That doesn't stop people from visiting these places.

For those thrill seekers out there, Thrillist pinpointed the creepiest locations in every state. The list includes cemeteries, shuttered homes, hotels, and natural settings.

According to the website, the scariest place in Washington is Northern State Hospital in Sedro-Woolley!

"The abandoned remains of this old farm was once home to as many as 2,700 patients," writers say. "The self-sustaining institution ran from 1912 to 1973, complete with a lumber mill, library, greenhouse, bakery, canning facilities, and other amenities. Now it’s essentially a ghost town. Remnants of the buildings are said to be haunted by patients who died during transorbital lobotomies. Some buildings are still in use and off-limits, but you can view the shells of others and an adjacent cemetery at any time. The isolated compound is a short distance off Highway 20—the perfect spot for a late-night Halloween walkabout."

