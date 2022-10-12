'American Idol' Alum Willie Spence Dies In Tragic Car Crash In Tennessee

American Idol alum Willie Spence passed away at the age of 23 following a tragic car crash in East Tennessee.

The Coffee County Sheriff's office confirmed that Spence, the runner-up for 2021's Season 19 of the hit singing competition TV show, died on Tuesday (October 11) in an accident in Jasper, a small community outside of Chattanooga, per FOX 17. Preliminary reports indicate that Spence's vehicle left the roadway and collided with the back of a tractor trailer stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 around 4 p.m.

The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured in the accident, but Spence was taken to a hospital, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.

Hours before the fatal accident, Spence shared a video to his Instagram page of himself in a parked car singing an emotional rendition of the gospel song "You Are My Hiding Place."