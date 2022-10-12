'American Idol' Alum Willie Spence Dies In Tragic Car Crash In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
October 12, 2022
American Idol alum Willie Spence passed away at the age of 23 following a tragic car crash in East Tennessee.
The Coffee County Sheriff's office confirmed that Spence, the runner-up for 2021's Season 19 of the hit singing competition TV show, died on Tuesday (October 11) in an accident in Jasper, a small community outside of Chattanooga, per FOX 17. Preliminary reports indicate that Spence's vehicle left the roadway and collided with the back of a tractor trailer stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 around 4 p.m.
The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured in the accident, but Spence was taken to a hospital, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
Hours before the fatal accident, Spence shared a video to his Instagram page of himself in a parked car singing an emotional rendition of the gospel song "You Are My Hiding Place."
Since news of his death, his final post has turned into a memorial page as fans and other musicians expressed their disbelief at losing a talented singer at such a young age.
"Omg I am so at a loss for words ... Rest in Paradise, king," said comedian Ty Gibson, while The Voice alum Ali Caldwell wrote, "Wowww my heart really hurts! May you rest in paradise Willie. Such a star! And a sweet soul! You will be missed!" Liamani Segura also shared her condolences for the late musician, writing, "Fly and sing with the angels and dance amongst the stars friend!"