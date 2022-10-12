At Least 43 Killed, 56 Missing In Landslide

By Jason Hall

October 12, 2022

VENEZUELA-WEATHER-LANDSLIDE
Photo: Getty Images

At least 43 people have died and 56 others are reported missing in relation to a massive landslide in Venezuela, NBC News reports.

Local officials confirmed the totals on Tuesday (October 11), three days after natural disaster took place in the Santos Michelena municipality of the north central state of Aragua on Sunday (October 9) following days of heavy rainfall caused by Hurricane Julia led to streams overflowing.

“There was a large landslide in the central area of Las Tejerías. We have already found 22 dead people, there are more than 52 missing,” Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez told Venezolana de Televisión via the Associated Press on Sunday, prior to the rising death toll over the next few days.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that he'd ordered the "maximum deployment" of the interior ministry and security agencies as first responders in relation to the landslide.

Maduro also declared three days of national mourning “in solidarity with the families affected" in a tweet addressing the tragedy on Sunday.

Carlos Pérez, Venezuela's Deputy Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, announced that more than 1,000 officials from the National Risk Management System, as well as local police officers, were participating in search and rescue efforts following the devastation from the landslide.

Heavy rainfall led to rising water overflowing onto the Panmuca Bridge in Juigalpa, Nicaragua.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.