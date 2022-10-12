FDA Authorizes Bivalent COVID Booster Shots For Children As Young As 5

By Bill Galluccio

October 12, 2022

EL SALVADOR-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE
Photo: Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the updated bivalent COVID vaccines for children as young as five.

Pfizer's booster shot was authorized for use in children ages five to 11, while Moderna's vaccine was approved for children between the ages of six and 17.

The boosters, which were previously authorized for adults and some children in September, provide protection against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of the coronavirus.

"Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a press release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must also sign off on providing the vaccines to children before they can be given out.

Pfizer said it will begin shipping up to six million doses of the vaccine in the coming week, so they will be readily available once the CDC makes its decision.

"Pfizer has the capacity to ship up to 6 million pediatric doses in the first 7 calendar days following receipt of EUA approval, without any impact to distribution output of the doses for individuals 12 years and old," a company spokesperson told CNN.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.