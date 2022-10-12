FDA Authorizes Bivalent COVID Booster Shots For Children As Young As 5

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the updated bivalent COVID vaccines for children as young as five.

Pfizer's booster shot was authorized for use in children ages five to 11, while Moderna's vaccine was approved for children between the ages of six and 17.

The boosters, which were previously authorized for adults and some children in September, provide protection against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of the coronavirus.

"Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a press release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must also sign off on providing the vaccines to children before they can be given out.

Pfizer said it will begin shipping up to six million doses of the vaccine in the coming week, so they will be readily available once the CDC makes its decision.

"Pfizer has the capacity to ship up to 6 million pediatric doses in the first 7 calendar days following receipt of EUA approval, without any impact to distribution output of the doses for individuals 12 years and old," a company spokesperson told CNN.