'Incel' Planned To 'Slaughter' 3000 Women In Mass University Shooting

Court documents reveal shocking new details about a self-described "incel" who was planning a mass shooting targeting women at Ohio State University.

"Incel" is short for "involuntary celibate," which the Justice Department describes as "an online community of predominantly men who harbor anger towards women."

In March 2020, police were called to the home of Tres Genco after receiving a report that he was barricaded inside and planned to hurt himself or others.

Officers managed to get Genco to surrender peacefully. Inside his home, they found an AR-15-style rifle with a bump stock and a fully automatic Glock pistol.

Investigators also uncovered writings and journal entries in which Genco detailed a plot to commit a mass shooting. His writings suggested that he wanted to kill at least 3,000 women.

As part of a plea deal, Genco pleaded guilty to attempting to commit a hate crime. Because the hate crime charge involved an attempt to kill, Genco faces life in prison.

"Genco formulated a plot to kill women and intended to carry it out. Our federal and local law enforcement partners stopped that from happening," U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said in a statement. "Hate has no place in our country – including gender-based hate – and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute any such conduct."