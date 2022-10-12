Sade Is Recording New Music, According To Brad Pitt

Sade and her band are back in the studio working on new music.



On Tuesday, October 12, The Breakfast Club reacted to the news that the beloved R&B artist is recording new music for the first time in years. During an interview with Billboard, actor Brad Pitt and French producer-engineer Damien Quintard, who co-operate the iconic studio, confirmed that Sade is making music again. The "The Sweetest Taboo" singer was the first artist to record at the newly-reopened Miraval Studios in France.



“You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” says Quintard. “And when we talked to musicians who came here previously, they all have this special connection with Miraval that can’t really be explained … It’s a dream come true to see this place activate again.”