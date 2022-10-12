See Where These Florida Cities Rank Among The Worst Places For Drivers

Driving can be comforting and convenient, but it can also be a hassle. Motorists have to grapple with traffic congestion, poor roads, accidents, and weather conditions. These issues vary depending on where you live, especially in a country as big as the United States.

WalletHub got curious and found the best and worst places in the country for drivers. Researchers "compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness. Our data set ranges from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita," according to the website.

The lowest-ranking Florida city was Hialeah at No. 74. Analysts also pointed out that there are many auto repair shops there compared to other cities. Miami (No. 60) was dinged for the highest amount of hours spent in traffic congestion. Jacksonville and Orlando were among the best places for drivers.

Here are 2022's best cities to drive in:

Raleigh, North Carolina Plano, Texas Corpus Christi, Texas Greensboro, North Carolina Winston-Salem, North Carolina Lincoln, Nebraska Jacksonville, Florida Arlington, Texas Garland, Texas Orlando, Florida

2022's worst cities to drive in:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Detroit, Michigan Oakland, California San Francisco, California Chicago, Illinois New York, New York Washington D.C. Baltimore, Maryland Seattle, Washington Los Angeles, California

Check out the full report on WalletHub.