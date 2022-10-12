Self-Described Ohio 'Incel' Pleads Guilty In Plot To Murder Sorority Girls

A self-described Ohio "incel," or an "involuntary celibate" pleaded guilty Tuesday (October 11) to planning to murder thousands of women, according to FOX News.

22-year-old Tres Genco of Hillsboro admitted to planning a hate crime at an Ohio university in 2021, according to FOX News. He wrote a manifesto stating he would "slaughter" women "out of hatred, jealousy and revenge," referring to death as the "great equalizer." Police also obtained another note in which Genco said he wanted to "aim big" and kill 3,000 women, including sorority girls.

The same say Genco wrote the manifesto, he searched for sororities and information on the university where he planned to carry out the attack online, according to FOX News. In 2019, he bought "gloves; a bulletproof vest; a hoodie with the word, 'Revenge'; a bowie knife; a skull face mask; two Glock 17 magazines; a 9mm Glock 17 clip; and a holster clip for a Glock."

"Genco formulated a plot to kill women and intended to carry it out. Our federal and local law enforcement partners stopped that from happening," U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio said in a statement. "Hate has no place in our country — including gender-based hate — and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute any such conduct."