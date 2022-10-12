Tenant Arrested After Dismembered Body Of Her Landlord Found In Freezer

By Bill Galluccio

October 12, 2022

Crime scene
Photo: Getty Images

A Chicago woman was arrested for allegedly murdering and dismembering her landlord. According to WFLD, one of Frances Walker's tenants called the police to report they hadn't heard from her in several days.

The woman told police that she was concerned because another tenant that lived in Walker's home was seen carrying a large bag out to a tow truck.

"When the police arrived, that individual told the police there was another suspect who lived in the residence who the other tenants were afraid of. And that suspect had recently called a tow truck and carried a heavy bag out to the tow truck," said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.

Investigators spoke with the tow truck driver, who took them to the location where the suspect dumped the trash bag. Inside the bag, they found blood-soaked rags.

When detectives went back to the home, they found the dismembered remains of Walker stashed in the freezer.

Authorities have not identified the suspect, who is not cooperating with the investigation.

Neighbors were shocked to learn about the brutal murder of Walker, who was loved by everybody in the community.

"Completely shocked. I mean, she's such a wonderful woman who cares about others. And I can't imagine what would have angered somebody," a neighbor told WFLD.

