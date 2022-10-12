The Trap Nerds To Take Over iHeartLand In Fortnite With Interactive Event

By Taylor Fields

October 12, 2022

The Trap Nerds are taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite, as the podcast's hosts, Dre, Eli, Tony and Exavier bring their show to the Metaverse.

During iHeartPodcasts LIVE with The Trap Nerds Podcast, the guys will cover a range of exciting nerd-out topics, like their favorite superheroes and more. The episode will also welcome iHeartLand's first interactive podcast event with a trivia challenge game of "How Fan Are You?" where you can play along and get to know The Trap Nerds — keep answering correctly and you'll win, but answer incorrectly and be bounced from the game.

Fans can catch iHeartPodcasts LIVE with The Trap Nerds Podcast in iHeartLand at State Farm Park In Fortnite. The special will be available for 48 hours only, starting October 13th at 7pm ET.

State Farm Park is the first-of-its-kind “outdoor” venue brought to iHeartLand by State Farm® is located at the center of the island where users spawn into the game. It features a massive screen attached to the main stage where users will enjoy concerts, shows and programming from the biggest artists today. Additionally, there will be a red-carpet area where players can snap selfies as well as a countdown clock for players to keep track of the next big event. The area will also feature a lawn sprawled with food and tents where players can use gold (an earnable currency specific to iHeartLand) for items including a fireworks flare cannon and Boogie Bomb emote, which will make other users dance when hit with one.

Don't miss The Trap Nerds Podcast take over iHeartLand in Fortnite!

