This Is Louisiana's Most Notorious Serial Killer

With the rising interest in true crime podcasts and documentaries as well as popular television series following some of the most gruesome crimes ever recorded in American history, many people have become more curious to learn about the twisted details of a gory case and what circumstances led someone to go down the path of murder.

Insider compiled a list of the most notorious serial killer from each state, from widely-known murderers like Ted Bundy and Ed Kemper to local infamous killers like Lady Bluebird and the Honolulu Strangler.

So who is Louisiana's most notorious serial killer?

Clementine Barnabet

One of the few women on the list, Clementine Barnabet is considered the most infamous serial killer in the history of Louisiana. At just 19 years old, Barnabet was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the early 20th century for committing over a dozen murders and inspiring others to kill dozens more.

Here's what Insider had to say:

"The story of Clementine Barnabet is that of voodoo and the occult. Barnabet killed entire families as they slept in what became known as the 'Voodoo Murders' in the 1910s. Nineteen-year-old Barnabet confessed to killing 17 people with an axe on behalf of the Church of Sacrifice. On her behalf, church followers killed upwards of 40 people. Although she confessed, she was not put to death because she was so young — instead, she was sentenced to life in prison."

