This Is North Carolina's Most Notorious Serial Killer

With the rising interest in true crime podcasts and documentaries as well as popular television series following some of the most gruesome crimes ever recorded in American history, many people have become more curious to learn about the twisted details of a gory case and what circumstances led someone to go down the path of murder.

Insider compiled a list of the most notorious serial killer from each state, from widely-known murderers like Ted Bundy and Ed Kemper to local infamous killers like Lady Bluebird and the Honolulu Strangler.

So who is North Carolina's most notorious serial killer?

Henry Louis Wallace

Henry Louis Wallace is considered the most infamous killer in the history of North Carolina after murdering nearly a dozen women around Charlotte who all shared some connection with the man. He was convicted and sentenced to death and is currently awaiting his execution on death row.

Here's what Insider had to say:

"When 10 women were murdered in the mid-'90s in Charlotte, North Carolina, they all had one thing in common: They all knew Henry Louis Wallace. Each of the women was friends with Wallace's girlfriend or worked with him, and each had his name in their phone books. Wallace even attended some of their funerals.

During his confession, he explained how he strangled each of his victims to death and disposed of their bodies in lakes or near railroad tracks, according to Charlotte Magazine."

