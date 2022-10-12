This Is South Carolina's Most Notorious Serial Killer

Warning: This article mentions situations that could be disturbing to some readers.

With the rising interest in true crime podcasts and documentaries as well as popular television series following some of the most gruesome crimes ever recorded in American history, many people have become more curious to learn about the twisted details of a gory case and what circumstances led someone to go down the path of murder.

Insider compiled a list of the most notorious serial killer from each state, from widely-known murderers like Ted Bundy and Ed Kemper to local infamous killers like Lady Bluebird and the Honolulu Strangler.

So who is South Carolina's most notorious serial killer?

Donald Henry Gaskins

Nicknamed "Pee Wee," Donald Henry Gaskins was described as a sadistic man who would abduct and torture women sexually and reportedly exhibited cannibalistic tendencies. Gaskins, who was put to death in 1991, claimed to have killed 200 hitchhikers.

Here's what Insider had to say:

"Before his execution, he even penned an autobiography called Final Truth: The Autobiography of a Serial Killer. In the book, he calls his need to kill his 'bothersomeness.' In the '92 book, he wrote, 'The bothersomeness was getting worse. it was making me ache. All over my body. My back ... all the way down into my groin. The mere sight of a woman enraged these feelings ... made them pulsate and grate in the pit of my stomach."

Check out Insider's full list to see the most notorious serial killer in each state.