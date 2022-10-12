This Is Tennessee's Most Notorious Serial Killer

With the rising interest in true crime podcasts and documentaries as well as popular television series following some of the most gruesome crimes ever recorded in American history, many people have become more curious to learn about the twisted details of a gory case and what circumstances led someone to go down the path of murder.

Insider compiled a list of the most notorious serial killer from each state, from widely-known murderers like Ted Bundy and Ed Kemper to local infamous killers like Lady Bluebird and the Honolulu Strangler.

So who is Tennessee's most notorious serial killer?

Paul Dennis Reid

This country music hopeful-turned convicted murderer is considered the most infamous serial killer in the history of Tennessee. He reached that level of notoriety after going on a rampage around Middle Tennessee, robbing multiple fast food restaurants and killing seven people. He was sentenced to death but ultimately died in prison in 2013 from pneumonia.

Here's what Insider had to say:

"In the '90s, Paul Dennis Reid moved to Nashville to become a country music star. As he struggled to make his way into the country music scene, he took a job as a dishwasher at a local fast-food restaurant. But he was fired one night in 1994, apparently setting him down a murderous path.

From there, Reid went on to rob four different fast-food restaurants and kill people inside. In all, he murdered seven people, becoming known as the 'Fast Food Killer.'"

Check out Insider's full list to see the most notorious serial killer in each state.