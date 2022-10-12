This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Texas

By Ginny Reese

October 12, 2022

Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs.

EverthingLubbock.com compiled a list of the cheapest places to live in Texas using data from the Cost of Living Index (COLI). The index is developed and published by the Council for Community And Economic Research.

According to the website, the cheapest place to live in Texas is Brownsville-Harlingen. The website explains:

"Brownsville-Harlingen was the cheapest place to live in Texas, according to the index. The cost of living was 37% lower in Brownsville-Harlingen compared to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington.
The southernmost metropolitan area in Texas, Brownsville-Harlingen had 421,017 people as of 2020."

Here are the top 10 cheapest places to live in Texas, according to EverythingLubbock.com:

  1. Brownsville-Harlingen
  2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
  3. Amarillo
  4. Waco
  5. Wichita Falls
  6. El Paso
  7. Abilene
  8. Corpus Christi
  9. San Antonio- New Braunfels
  10. Lubbock

A full list of cheapest places to live in Texas can be found on EverthingLubbock.com.

