Tree Trimmer Dies After Falling Into Wood Chipper

By Bill Galluccio

October 12, 2022

Tree Pruning Service with Wood Chipper and Workers on Street
Photo: Getty Images

A tree trimmer was killed after he fell into a wood chipper on Tuesday (October 12) afternoon. The man, who was not identified, was working in a neighborhood in Menlo Park, California, when he fell into the chipper.

By the police arrived at the scene, the man was deceased.

Investigators do not know how he managed to fall into the machine.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident and has six months to hand out citations.

Workers at the scene and the company they work for refused to comment.

Neighbors told KGO that the tree-trimming trucks are a common sight in the tree-lined neighborhood, and they were shocked by what happened.

"We see a lot of their trucks," Lisa Mitchell told the news station. "So, I can only imagine what they're feeling because I'm sure they treat their employees like family, and it's just, it's awful."

"We all feel sick and sad," she added. "We're really sad. We're trying to imagine what the poor family and their fellow workers are feeling. And it's just, it's a lot. We just feel terrible."

