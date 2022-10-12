WARNING: This Snack Mix Sold In Michigan Has Just Been Recalled

Lipari Foods have recalled specific lots of its sesame snack sticks mix and salted sunflower meat tubs, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The affected products were sold in stores throughout Michigan and other states, according to the FDA. They have been recalled because of an uncleared cashew allergen that could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to someone with a sensitivity or allergy to cashews.

These are the products that have been recalled:

"The sesame sticks mix has a Lipari product number of 368268, a UPC of 094776081646 and "Best By" dates of 03/07/23 and 03/12/23. They were sold in 11-ounce containers" and "The sunflower products were sold in 10-ounce containers and have a Lipari product number of 210903, a UPC of 760208118135 and "Best By" dates of 03/08/23 and 03/11/23," according to Patch.com. In addition, the products were packaged by sister company JLM and distributed to retail stores as a generic product without packaging.

If you have purchased these recalled products, you should not eat them. Instead, you should return them to where you bought them. If you have any questions, contact Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., EST, Monday through Friday.